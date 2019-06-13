Home

Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii
1224 W. Lexington
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii
1224 W. Lexington
Chicago, IL
Anne R. Welch, nee Cosentino; Loving wife of the late Clyde; Dearest mother of Richard "Rick" and the late Marianne; Dear sister of five brothers and four sisters which all preceded her in death; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago. Funeral mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Ralph Massey Funeral Director. For info (773) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019
