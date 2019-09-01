Home

Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Anne Sutka


1918 - 2019
Anne Sutka Obituary
Anne Sutka nee Dunca age 101; died peacefully at Lexington Health Care Center on August 29, 2019; beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Therese (Dennis) Huaman; cherished grandmother of Marc (Jill) Huaman and Elizabeth (Michael) McEwen; great grandmother of Zachary, Kimberly, Michael Paul, Shawn and Emily; fond sister of the late Andrew Duncza and Pauline Talac; also survived by her sister in law Frances Palmeri, many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the . The family wishes to thank Lexington Health Care and Advocate Health Care for the loving care Anne received. Visitation Tuesday September 3, 2019 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Wednesday September 4th; 9:15 am from Chapel to St. Bernadette Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Entombment Resurrection Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
