|
|
Anne Sutka nee Dunca age 101; died peacefully at Lexington Health Care Center on August 29, 2019; beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Therese (Dennis) Huaman; cherished grandmother of Marc (Jill) Huaman and Elizabeth (Michael) McEwen; great grandmother of Zachary, Kimberly, Michael Paul, Shawn and Emily; fond sister of the late Andrew Duncza and Pauline Talac; also survived by her sister in law Frances Palmeri, many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the . The family wishes to thank Lexington Health Care and Advocate Health Care for the loving care Anne received. Visitation Tuesday September 3, 2019 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Wednesday September 4th; 9:15 am from Chapel to St. Bernadette Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Entombment Resurrection Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019