ANNE SZYMSKI AGE 100 YEARS of Westmont IL. Beloved wife for 62 years to the late Stephen S.; loving mother of Gerald A. (Virginia), Gregory S. (Betsy), the late John J., and Stephen J. Szymski; Cherished grandmother of Rhett, Ashley, Gretchen, Amanda and Emily, and two step grandchildren Matt and Molly; devoted great-grandmother of Larkin and Witten; Caring daughter of the late Joseph and the late Kate Jurewicz Wisniewski; dear sister of the late Adam, the late Josephine, the late Sylvester and the late Clarence. For over 50 years owned and operated Stephen's Department Store in Westmont. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, polka dancing and especially family. Anne enjoyed playing cards, the stock market and was active in the Westmont Park District "movers and shakers". Funeral Services were held at Clarendon Hills Cemetery Darien IL. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-2262.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019