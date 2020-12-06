1/
Anne V. Cozzi
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne V. Cozzi (nee Coyne), 48, of Bartlett, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born April 28, 1972 in Chicago. Anne was an account executive for Wells Fargo and enjoyed traveling. She loved being with her family and friends and was very active in her kids lives. She will be missed. Beloved wife of Peter; cherished mom of Stephanie (Aaron) Wehde, Jack and Brooke; cherished grandma of Ashton; dear daughter of the late John and Evelyn (nee Meyer) Coyne; caring sister of Julie (William) Molidor, John Coyne and the late James and Michael Coyne; kind daughter-in-law of Henry and Christine Cozzi; fond sister-in-law of Michael and Janine Cozzi and aunt to several niece and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held privately at St. Peter Damian Catholic Church. Arrangements and cremation were handled at the Countryside Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd (at Stearns Rd), Bartlett. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Edward Central Catholic High School Debt Reduction Program, www.stedhs.org, or children's charity of choice would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to Pete, Stephanie, Jack, Brooke and the rest of Anne's family. I had the pleasure of working with Anne at WF, and looked forward to meeting up with her in the break room for morning/midday chatter. Anne was very inquisitive, which always made me feel special. Anne was so full of life and had such spunk- you couldn't help but want to be around her. She is gone way too soon and I will miss Anne dearly. God Bless.
Karen Mnichowicz
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved