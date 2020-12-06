My deepest condolences to Pete, Stephanie, Jack, Brooke and the rest of Anne's family. I had the pleasure of working with Anne at WF, and looked forward to meeting up with her in the break room for morning/midday chatter. Anne was very inquisitive, which always made me feel special. Anne was so full of life and had such spunk- you couldn't help but want to be around her. She is gone way too soon and I will miss Anne dearly. God Bless.

Karen Mnichowicz

Coworker