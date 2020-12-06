Anne V. Cozzi (nee Coyne), 48, of Bartlett, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born April 28, 1972 in Chicago. Anne was an account executive for Wells Fargo and enjoyed traveling. She loved being with her family and friends and was very active in her kids lives. She will be missed. Beloved wife of Peter; cherished mom of Stephanie (Aaron) Wehde, Jack and Brooke; cherished grandma of Ashton; dear daughter of the late John and Evelyn (nee Meyer) Coyne; caring sister of Julie (William) Molidor, John Coyne and the late James and Michael Coyne; kind daughter-in-law of Henry and Christine Cozzi; fond sister-in-law of Michael and Janine Cozzi and aunt to several niece and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held privately at St. Peter Damian Catholic Church. Arrangements and cremation were handled at the Countryside Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd (at Stearns Rd), Bartlett. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Edward Central Catholic High School Debt Reduction Program, www.stedhs.org
, or children's charity of choice
would be appreciated.