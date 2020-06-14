Anne V. Harmon
Anne V. Harmon, age 94, of Oak Park; beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Harmon Sr.; loving mother of Joseph E. Jr. (Marion Covey and the late Ronna Harmon), Mark (Denise Wolf and the late Janet Harmon), Gregory (Anita), Marion (James) Pareti, Monica (Richard) Spurlock, Jean Ragalie-Carr (James Carr), Paul and Daniel Harmon; cherished grandma of 17 and "GiGi" of 11; dear sister of the late John (the late Eleanor) Cox, Julie (the late William) Murphy, Joan (the late William) Rock M.D. and Marilyn (Capt. (Ret.) USN Richard) Daleke; fond aunt and great aunt of many. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Serenity House Recovery Home, Addison (serenityhouse.com). A memorial Mass will be held at a late date. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
