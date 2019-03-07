Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Yatsushiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne "M" Yatsushiro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne "M" Yatsushiro Obituary
Anne M. Yatsushiro; beloved wife of the late Kenji; loving mother of Christine (Richard) Guro, Therese Vickers (Jim Korpolinski) and Stephen (Sue); cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 3; fond sister of Margaret Miyashiro. Visitation Saturday 1-5 PM with prayer service at 3 PM At Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd (½ Block East of Austin). Interment Private. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now