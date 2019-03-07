|
|
Anne M. Yatsushiro; beloved wife of the late Kenji; loving mother of Christine (Richard) Guro, Therese Vickers (Jim Korpolinski) and Stephen (Sue); cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 3; fond sister of Margaret Miyashiro. Visitation Saturday 1-5 PM with prayer service at 3 PM At Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd (½ Block East of Austin). Interment Private. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019