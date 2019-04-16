Long time resident of Naperville, Illinois Anneliese B Galen (nee Strauss) passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at the age of 95.Mrs Galen was born in Frankfurt am Mein, Germany in 1923 and emigrated to New York City with her family in 1936.She studied art at Hunter College where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. She was introduced to her future husband Donald W Galen of Brooklyn, New York by her brother Ulrich P Strauss of Highland Park, New Jersey while both men were studying at Cornell University as part of their US military service.Mr and Mrs Galen were married in July of 1945 and were together until the death of Mr Galen in 2004.Donald and Anneliese settled in Naperville in 1957 where they raised 5 sons.Anneliese was a gifted watercolorist, lover of gardening, bridge, reading, crossword puzzles, music and nature. She volunteered for years in the Naperville public school libraries. The Galens took many camping trips over the years and her favorite activity was to find a fire tower and climb up to see the view and speak with the rangers.She is survived by her five sons; Walter (and Lois), Edward, John (and Melanie), Geoffrey (and Leslie) and Niel (and Teri). She is also survived by thirteen grand children, fifteen great grand children and two great great grand children. To say that she was loving, nurturing and kind brings a face to the definition of the words. She will be missed terribly.In Lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary