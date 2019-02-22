Annette Arlene Ryan, nee Ranallo, 80, of Oak Park, Illinois, passed away gently on February 14, 2019, with family at her side. We will miss her daily. Loving mother of Denise (Tim) Saviano, Kerry (Tim) Riordan, and the late Ann Marie (Rich) Suda; proud grandmother of Katie, Maddie, and Anna Saviano, Tim III, Connor, and Sean Riordan; cherished sister of Rocco (MaryAnn) Ranallo, the late Gabriel (Polly) Ranallo and the late Richard (Lore) Ranallo; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; and cherished daughter of Rocco and Anna Ranallo who predeceased her. Above all, Annette was unconditionally loving, kind, and resourceful. She enjoyed family gatherings, music, and flowers. For over 30 years, Annette was a valued employee at Northern Trust in Chicago. In recent years, she thrived at The Oak Park Arms. The family will greet loved ones at the Countryside Funeral Home in Bartlett, Illinois, at 950 S. Bartlett Rd., on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 am until the memorial service at 1:00 pm. See www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com. Annette will be interred beside her parents at a private family service at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please consider a memorial donation to help families prevent and/or recover from domestic violence by giving to Sarah's Inn in Oak Park, Illinois, www.sarahsinn.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary