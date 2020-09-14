Annette Berry nee Pope, 83, beloved wife of Ken; loving mother of Douglas (Marcia) Berry, Dianna (Geoff Weed) Berry and David Berry; cherished grandmother of Franny, Georgia and Lilah Weed, and Max Berry; dearest sister of Edna Hodges. Graveside service Tuesday 1:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. In lieu of shiva, a celebration of her life will be planned during a safer time. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.