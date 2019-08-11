Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Annette C. Fitzgibbons

Annette C. Fitzgibbons Obituary
Fitzgibbons, Annette C. nee Cimino, 91 of Schaumburg, beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Fitzgibbons; loving mother of Michael (partner Gloria) Fitzgibbons, Marianne (John) Frederick and Nancy (Patrick) D'Andrea; devoted grandmother of John, Adam, Daniel, Laura, Elyse and Susan and great-grandmother of Dillon and Jack; fond sister of John (JoAnne) Cimino and the late Edda Cimino; dear friend and partner of Carmen Tumino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm and on Tues., Aug. 13, 2019 from 9:30am until time of Memorial Service at 10:30am at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd, (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.) Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment to follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alexian Brothers Foundation for Hospice, 3040 Salt Creek Lane, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 www.alexianfoundation.org or a . Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
