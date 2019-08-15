Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Annette Cooper Obituary
Annette Cooper. Loving wife of the late Seymour Cooper. Devoted mother of Aaron (Eric) Cooper, Rachel Leah (Hershel) Belkin and Ilene (Phil) Finkel. Proud grandmother of Shterni (Yossi), Ari, Menucha, Yossi (Tal), Moshe, Rivkee (Shmaya), Sarah (Shmuli), Ira (Chaya), Talia and Shawn (Mariel). Beloved great grandmother of Chaya, Menachem, Yudi, Rivka, Sheina, Shmuel, Ahuva, Shoshi, Freida, Hudi, Lev, Nava, Shlomo, Ari, Zev, Motti, Shaina and Dovi. Dear sister of the late Leo (the late Ruth) Leric. Service was held on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers contributions to Chicago Chesed Fund, 7045 North Ridgeway Avenue, Lincolnwood, Illinois 60712 www.chicagochesedfund.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
