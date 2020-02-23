|
Annette D. Izaks, nee Newberger, 95. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; devoted mother of Merle (Mark) Greenspan and Neal (Sylvia) Izaks; cherished grandmother of Michael (Cheri) Greenspan, Michelle (Daron) Sheldon, Jamie (Lauren) Izaks, and Stephanie (Lee) Kleiner; proud great-grandmother of Sam and Ethan Greenspan, Olivia and Jack Sheldon, Rikki, Drew, and Owen Laser, Max and Abby Izaks, and Jayden and Alex Kleiner; caring daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Newberger. Graveside service Monday, Feb. 24, 1:30 PM, at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish War Veterans, www.jwv.org, or the , . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020