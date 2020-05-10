Annette D. Kinnally
Annette D. Kinnally, 93, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. She was a former resident of Tinley Park for 58 years and a summer resident of Tomahawk, WI. Annette was born in 1926 in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by husband, Tim. She is survived by daughters Joyce Kinnally and Laura Higgins; sons Donald Kinnally and Wayne (Linda) Kinnally, 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Memorial will be announced at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
