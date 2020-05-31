Annette Darling, nee Lux, age 84, formerly of Glen Ellyn. Annette died peacefully on May 14, 2020 in the loving care of the Sisters and Staff at Rosary Hill Home. She was the devoted wife of the late Dan Darling, stepmother of Kathy and Martha and step-grandmother of Will Darling. Annette was born in Chicago in 1935, the fifth child of John J and Loretta (nee Matern) Lux. She is survived by her sisters Margaret Roe and Joan C. (Don) Leone and a brother John M (Marilynn) Lux as well as 38 nieces and nephews. Annette was preceded in death by her sisters and their husbands; Loretta (Jack) Dolan, Patricia (Ray) Colomb, Rita (Jack) Harris. Marie (Dick) Galvin and her nephew Michael John Leone. Annette graduated from Loretto Academy in 1953 and entered the convent of the Dominican Sisters in Adrian, Michigan. She was conferred a Degree of Bachelor of Philosophy in 1961 from Siena Heights College and a Master of Arts Degree in History from the University of Detroit in 1969. She continued her education acquiring PELs from Michigan State University, University of Wisconsin and DePaul University. In 1973, Annette began a career teaching social studies and history in the Elgin Illinois District U-46. She later included department administration to her responsibilities and stayed in the district until her retirement in 1999. After retiring, she had more time to enjoy travel, her classic cars and sudoku. In the first week of June, Annette celebrated her birthday with a visit from cousin Dave Rezek. He came to wish her a happy birthday and she wished him a happy birthday as they were born a few days apart. Like many teachers, she loved summers at the lake, visits to museums and Cubs games at Wrigley Field and on TV.
Rest in peace, dear Sister
Love, Marge, Joan and Johnny
A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled when the churches reopen. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Annette's name to Rosary Hill Home, 9000 W 81st Street, Justice IL 60458 is appreciated. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com For those of you that would like to express your condolences to the family, please click on the link below and you can leave the family a message. If you wish to send a Sympathy Card or Mass Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o The Annette Darling Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.