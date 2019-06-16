|
Annette Dorothea Kleefisch nee Murach, June 8th, 2019, age 95. Late of Homewood, formerly of Calumet City. Beloved wife of the late Werner G. Kleefisch. Dear mother of Robert R. Kleefisch. Preceded in death by a sister, Marie Mollo, and brothers Charles, Joseph, and George Murach. Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, June 25th at 8:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 880 E. 154th St., South Holland, Illinois 60473. Interment private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300. Kleefisch , Annette Dorothea
