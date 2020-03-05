|
Annette E. Brenner, née Lieberman, 81. Beloved wife for over 60 years of Jerry; devoted mother of Paul and Lee-Ellen Brenner; caring sister of the late Marcia (late Jack) Klein; loving aunt of Lori (Bill) Blazek Klein, Gayle (Paul) Birmingham, and Howard (Patti) Klein; proud great-aunt of Marissa, Benjamin, Morgyn, Joshua, and Jonah; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha Lieberman. Annette was a dedicated teacher for 1st-5th graders in the Chicago Public School System for over 40 years- her most recent school was Agassiz Elementary. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1955 and was a proud member of the first graduating class of Roosevelt University in 1959. She will be deeply missed. Funeral service Friday, March 6, 1:30 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation Greater Illinois, https://www.parkinson.org/GreaterIllinois. For funeral info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020