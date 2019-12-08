Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery's Chapel.
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Engelhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Engelhardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Engelhardt Obituary
Annette Helen Engelhardt, lifelong Chicagoan, died Friday Dec. 6, 2019, at age 90. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Sheldon. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Richard Stern) of Chicago; sons, Henry (Diane Briere de L'isle) of Cardiff, Wales; and Joel (Donna Kamp) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and seven grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Westlawn Cemetery's Chapel. For information www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com 773.472.6300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -