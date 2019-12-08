|
Annette Helen Engelhardt, lifelong Chicagoan, died Friday Dec. 6, 2019, at age 90. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Sheldon. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Richard Stern) of Chicago; sons, Henry (Diane Briere de L'isle) of Cardiff, Wales; and Joel (Donna Kamp) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and seven grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Westlawn Cemetery's Chapel. For information www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com 773.472.6300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019