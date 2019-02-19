Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Annette Gill Obituary
(nee Staunton). Age 75, Native of Castlebar, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Beloved wife of 44 years to the late John P. Gill. Devoted mother of Maureen (Owen) O'Regan, Ann Marie, Monica, and Patrick (Fiona) Gill. Proud grandmother of John, Erin, Cormac, and Desmond. Loving sister of Mary (Paddy) Walsh, Padraic (Margaret) Staunton, and Kathleen (Martin) Devaney. Adored sister-in-law of Robert (the late Mary Jane) Gill. Cherished aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL, to St. George Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sertoma Centre Inc., 4343 123rd St, Alsip, IL 60803, would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
