Annette "Babe" Goldberg, almost 102, passed away surrounded by her cherished family; beloved wife of the late Harvey A. Goldberg; loving mother of Joanne (Dennis) Roschmann, Karen (Alan) Topin, Kenneth Goldberg, and Alvin Goldberg; adored grandmother of Stacy (Marc) Holubow, Jeremy (Becky Lee) Topin, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Koch, Allyson (partner Deric Holloway) Topin, Alexandria and Annastacia Goldberg; proud great grandmother to her 14 great grandchildren: Madison, Noah, Maya, Koryn, Sydney, Kaleb, Kyra, Ben, Claire, Maddy, Daniel, Mickey, Sarah, and Mirielle. Annette showed her family how to live and to age with dignity and grace. Services will be private. Contributions may be made to the Anti-Cruelty Society, www.anticruelty.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019