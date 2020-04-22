Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
More Obituaries for Annette Nasby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette I. Nasby

Annette I. Nasby Obituary
Annette I. Nasby, nee Turner, age 77, of Skokie. Beloved wife of James S.; loving mother of James Carl, Robert Scott (Nancy), and Genevieve Rose (Philip) England; cherished grandmother of Sophia and Eleiana Nasby, Payton England, and another grandchild soon to be born; fond sister of Carlene Nasby and Rita Turner. Graveside Service and Interment private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
