Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cyprian Church
River Grove, IL
Annette Jajko Obituary
Annette Jajko, Age 67, nee Grande. Beloved wife of Jerome "Jake" Jajko. Loving mother of Rob (Nikka) Jajko M.D. & Melissa (Dominic Bernardi) Jajko, Psy. D. Beloved daughter of Louis and Theresa Grande. Dear sister of Peter (Dee) Grande, Laura (Michael) Mackey and Anthony (Sharon) Grande M.D. Fond aunt of many. She earned her Master's degree from National Louis University and was a professor at Triton College in the business department for over 20 years in which she earned several outstanding awards during her tenure. Visitation Thursday May 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Cyprian Church in River Grove 10:00 a.m. Entombment Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum, All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to MPN (Myeloproliferative Neoplasms) Research Foundation, 180 N Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chicago IL 60601. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019
