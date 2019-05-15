|
|
Annette Jajko, Age 67, nee Grande. Beloved wife of Jerome "Jake" Jajko. Loving mother of Rob (Nikka) Jajko M.D. & Melissa (Dominic Bernardi) Jajko, Psy. D. Beloved daughter of Louis and Theresa Grande. Dear sister of Peter (Dee) Grande, Laura (Michael) Mackey and Anthony (Sharon) Grande M.D. Fond aunt of many. She earned her Master's degree from National Louis University and was a professor at Triton College in the business department for over 20 years in which she earned several outstanding awards during her tenure. Visitation Thursday May 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Cyprian Church in River Grove 10:00 a.m. Entombment Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum, All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to MPN (Myeloproliferative Neoplasms) Research Foundation, 180 N Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chicago IL 60601. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019