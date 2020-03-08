|
|
Annette Katsulis, nee Sinanis, of Glen Ellyn, age 77. Loving mother of Paulynn "Lynn" Katsulis, Detra Torres, Andrea (John) Patrinos, Rebecca (Ryan) Gundersen and the late Paul Katsulis; proud YiaYia of Alec, Terra, Elliot, Sophia, Terry, Gavin, Ella, Matthew and Olivia; mother-in-law of John Torres; dear sister of Connie Carson. Family and friends will meet on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester for Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020