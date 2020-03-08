Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Annette Katsulis
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Rd
Westchester, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Rd
Westchester, IL
Annette Katsulis

Annette Katsulis Obituary
Annette Katsulis, nee Sinanis, of Glen Ellyn, age 77. Loving mother of Paulynn "Lynn" Katsulis, Detra Torres, Andrea (John) Patrinos, Rebecca (Ryan) Gundersen and the late Paul Katsulis; proud YiaYia of Alec, Terra, Elliot, Sophia, Terry, Gavin, Ella, Matthew and Olivia; mother-in-law of John Torres; dear sister of Connie Carson. Family and friends will meet on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester for Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
