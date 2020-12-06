1/1
Annette Krost, nee Zider, 89 years old. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Israel Krost; daughter of the late Maurice and Lillian Zider; sister of the late Gerald Zider (the late Beverly) and the late Joan Rotheiser Chudnow (the late Gerald and the late Jerome); Proud mother of son Barry (Marci Adilman) Krost and daughter Linda Krost. A cousin, aunt and friend to many, she was born on Chicago's West Side and attended Marshall High School. She was an Evanston, Illinois, resident for 60 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). Services will be private.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
