Annette Lopatka, 92, of Elk Grove Village, passed away January 1, 2020 at Alexian Brother's Hospice Residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Horace E. McMahon (1960) and the late Art Lopatka (2007). She was a loving mother, stepmother, grandmother and great grandmother. Lying in state Friday, January 10, at Queen of the Rosary Church, 680 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020