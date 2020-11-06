1/
Annette M. Mueller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette M. Mueller, age 83, of Lombard; loving wife of the late Robert; dearest mother of Mark R. (Martha), Laura A. (Daniel) Snyder, and Lynn (the late Paul) Pustelnik; fond Grandy of Matt (Lyndsey), Jennie, Alyssa, Kimberly, Barrett, Robert, Ryan, Allison, and James; great-grandmother of Thomas and Kelly; dear sister of Christopher (Katherine) Koziol ; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 9th, with 9:30 AM Prayers at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard, to Sacred Heart Church, Lombard, for 10:00 AM Mass. Visitation Sunday, November 8th, from 2-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society, 1801 S. Meyers Rd., Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 or The Village Theatre Guild, Ltd., P.O. Box 184, Glen Ellyn, IL 60138-0184. More info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Brust Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved