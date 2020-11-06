Annette M. Mueller, age 83, of Lombard; loving wife of the late Robert; dearest mother of Mark R. (Martha), Laura A. (Daniel) Snyder, and Lynn (the late Paul) Pustelnik; fond Grandy of Matt (Lyndsey), Jennie, Alyssa, Kimberly, Barrett, Robert, Ryan, Allison, and James; great-grandmother of Thomas and Kelly; dear sister of Christopher (Katherine) Koziol ; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 9th, with 9:30 AM Prayers at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard, to Sacred Heart Church, Lombard, for 10:00 AM Mass. Visitation Sunday, November 8th, from 2-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
, 1801 S. Meyers Rd., Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 or The Village Theatre Guild, Ltd., P.O. Box 184, Glen Ellyn, IL 60138-0184. More info www.brustfuneralhome.com
or call 888-629-0094.