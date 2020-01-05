|
Annette Marie McCann. Beloved sister of Alfred (the late Kathleen) McCann, the late James McCann and Marilyn Jacks. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Monday, January 6, 4-7 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Private Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020