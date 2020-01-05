Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Annette Marie McCann

Annette Marie McCann Obituary
Annette Marie McCann. Beloved sister of Alfred (the late Kathleen) McCann, the late James McCann and Marilyn Jacks. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Monday, January 6, 4-7 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Private Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
