Annette Marie Palka, nee Kallum, 81, of Schaumburg, formerly of Wildwood, IL. Devoted mother of Curt Palka and Lynne (Dan Sigman) Palka. Loving grandmother of Amanda. Dear great grandmother of 4. Caring sister of the late Tom Kallum. Annette was born November 5, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late Harvey and Theresa Kallum.
If I should go tomorrow, It would never be goodbye, For I have left my heart with you, So don't you ever cry. The love that's deep within me, Shall reach you from the stars, You'll feel it from the heavens, And it will heal the scars.
All services are private. Funeral information, or online condolences at ahlgrimfuneral.com, or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019