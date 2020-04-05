|
Annette Oliver Persa, 73, of LaGrange. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Albert Oliver, Christopher, Michael and David (Susan) Persa. Devoted grandmother of Carter and Amelia Persa. Dear sister of Frank Vrba. Fond sister-in-law of Eileen (late Robert) Bunge. Dear aunt of Nichole. Memorial Visitation, Service and inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Christopher and Dena Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078 (www.christopherreeve.org) or American Kidney Foundation appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020