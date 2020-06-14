Annette R. Walter, Age 96, nee Krakowiak. Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of David Walter, Phillip Walter and Melissa (Paul) Wayland. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Tim (Sydney) and Steve Walter. Dear sister of the late Phyllis, Lillian "Lucy" ( late Wally) Stevens and the late John. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held privately on Thursday, June 11 at Cumberland Chapels. Interment was held at Ridgewood Memorial Park, Des Plaines, Illinois. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.