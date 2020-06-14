Annette R. Walter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette R. Walter, Age 96, nee Krakowiak. Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of David Walter, Phillip Walter and Melissa (Paul) Wayland. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Tim (Sydney) and Steve Walter. Dear sister of the late Phyllis, Lillian "Lucy" ( late Wally) Stevens and the late John. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held privately on Thursday, June 11 at Cumberland Chapels. Interment was held at Ridgewood Memorial Park, Des Plaines, Illinois. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved