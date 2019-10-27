|
|
Annette Smirl, age 94, of Arlington Heights, passed away October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Smirl. Loving mother Joyce (David) Groettum, the late Arthur (Sharon) Lindeman and Martin (Martha) Lindeman. Cherished grandmother of Kirsten (Toney) Ehrnriter, the late Matthew Groettum, Jared (Julia) Lindeman, Kurt Lindeman, and Kari Lindeman. Great grandmother of 4. Fond aunt of many.
Visitation Wednesday, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers memorials to The Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019