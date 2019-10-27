Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Smirl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Smirl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Smirl Obituary
Annette Smirl, age 94, of Arlington Heights, passed away October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Smirl. Loving mother Joyce (David) Groettum, the late Arthur (Sharon) Lindeman and Martin (Martha) Lindeman. Cherished grandmother of Kirsten (Toney) Ehrnriter, the late Matthew Groettum, Jared (Julia) Lindeman, Kurt Lindeman, and Kari Lindeman. Great grandmother of 4. Fond aunt of many.

Visitation Wednesday, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers memorials to The Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now