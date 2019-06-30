Annette Smith, nee Dordick, passed away on June 21, 2019 at the age of 82. Annette was born in Chicago, IL in 1936, the daughter of Ethel and Ben Dordick. Having also lived in Tombstone, AZ, West Rogers Park, the south suburbs of Chicago, Arkport, NY, and finally Las Vegas, NV, she was always a North Sider at heart. With enormous pride in her Jewish heritage, she was known for her sharp sense of humor and deep love for her family. Annette was a devoted mother, focusing her interest and attention on her children, regardless of what was happening in her life. One of her greatest joys was bringing together family and friends for her annual Chanukah party. She took delight in teaching Yiddish words to her grandchildren.







She is survived by Art, her loving husband of 63 years, her children Joy, Gary and Dawn, her grandchildren Jessica, Austin, Alex, Emma, Scott, Eric and Tyler, and her great grandchildren Cameron, Sofia, Logan and Jack. Her family will have a private celebration of her life at one of her favorite deli's. Donations may be made in her honor to the Humane Society. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019