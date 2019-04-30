|
|
Annette Starr, nee Lerner, age 100, passed on April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Irving; cherished mother of Karen (Brad Ellison); Eileen (Johannes Moderbacher); Rosalyn (Jerry Tenenbaum); and Amy (Steven Feder); treasured grandmother of Dimitri Moderbacher (Angela Ortiz); Nikolai Moderbacher (Pyeng Threadgill); Lisa (Matt) Webber; Larry Ellison (Lisa Arbitman); Adam Tenenbaum; Jesse Tenenbaum (Christie McGonagle); Lily Drew(Eric Fulchiron); Joanna Drew; and Nick Drew; adored great-grandmother of Luna Threadgill-Moderbacher; Zeke and Iris Webber; Will Ellison and Cali Tenenbaum; dear sister of the late Sarah Millman (Robert); the late Milt (Kate) Lerner and the late Irving (Faye) Lerner; proud aunt and great aunt to many; precious companion of Eli Galford; devoted friend to all. Annette is leaving her body to The Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. In lieu of flowers donations to Compassion and Choices are appreciated. Send to Compassion and Choices Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 485, Etna, N.H., 03750-0485 or www.compassionandchoices.org/donate Service Friday, May 17, 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019