Annie Bell Benton was born into this world on September 17, 1927 in Jersey, Georgia to two wonderful parents; Annie Mae Shepherd (Thomas) & Hob Thomas. She was the second oldest of four siblings; Harvey Lee Thomas, George W. Thomas. & Fannie Pearl Freeman. Annie met and married James Benton. They had one son together, Larry Benton, but she also cared for her nephew Bobby Gibbs as a son and raised the two as brothers. Annie loved life and never had a complaint. She loved shopping, traveling and was always a joyful and cheerful follower of the Lord. She loved to sing and will be dearly missed. In her last days she was cared for and loved dearly by George & Mae Bell Thomas, Carla Lockhart & Brenda Washington until her final breath. She is survived by her brother, George W. Thomas (Mae Bell), son, Larry Benton (Valerie), Bobby Gibbs (nephew, deceased), three grandchildren Valarria Benton, Tanya Benton & Larry Benton Jr. Other relatives include: Diane Saulsberry (niece), Aishah Abousamra (niece), Brenda Washington (niece) (James), Jimmy Henderson (nephew), George W. Thomas Jr. (nephew, deceased), Carla Lockhart (niece) Jamie Washington (great-niece), JR Simmons (great-nephew) & AJ Simmons (great-nephew). Private Funeral Service Saturday, Interment East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020