Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Harlem & Talcott
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Annie "Kathleen" Boggins

Annie "Kathleen" Boggins Obituary
Annie "Kathleen" Boggins nee Ruane, native of Co. Mayo, Ireland; beloved wife of the late Michael "Mick"; loving mother of Joan, Mary (Gordon) Magill, and Michael (Eileen); cherished grandmother of Sean Magill, Colleen and Kelly Boggins; Visitation Saturday 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Church (Harlem & Talcott). Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Poor Clare Sisters. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
