Annie Frances Davern; beloved wife of the late Joseph; dearest mother of Joann (Stan) Rebacz and Michael (Sandy) Davern; loving grandmother of Matthew, Nicholas, and Angela Rebacz and Colin and Daniel Davern; dear sister of Bobbie McDermott; fond aunt and friend to many; Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday 11 AM at St. William Church, 2600 N. Sayre. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019