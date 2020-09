Dear Patty and Family,



My deepest condolences to all on Mrs. Cafferkey's passing. She was a true Irish lass who fought some tough health challenges in her life, and she did it with faith, courage, and grace. Rest in peace, Mrs. Cafferkey, you fought the good fight and you finished the race--you have earned your Heavenly rewards. May God bless and comfort your loved ones with beautiful memories, until you all meet again.

Helen G

Friend