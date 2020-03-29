|
(nee Creamer). Beloved wife of the late John Reilly. Loving mother of Judy (late Tom) Rooney, Kathi (Gabriel) Tijerina, Erin (Jim) McDonald, John Reilly, and Jim (Jeannine) Reilly. Cherished Nana of Tom (Eimear) Rooney, Erin Rooney, Sean Tijerina, Martin (Jackie) Tijerina, Daniel Tijerina, Conor McDonald, Maggie Reilly, Jack Reilly, and Mike Reilly. Proud Great-Nana of Rhys and Ellie Rooney and Ella and Colton Tijerina. Dear sister of 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Calumet, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or Hartsfield Village Employee Crisis Fund, 503 Otis Bowen Drive, Munster, IN 46321 would be appreciated. Due to the current circumstances today and keeping everyone healthy, service will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020