|
|
AnnMarie Di Prima nee Albate passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, loving mother of Stephanie M. and Albert J. (Ursula) Di Prima, daughter of the late Charles and late Stephanie (Composto) Albate, proud grandmother of AnnMarie U. and Joseph N. Di Prima, sister of the late Catherine (late Max) Schroeder and the late Angelo Abate, sister-in-law of the late Marie Di Prima and the late Santo Spedale, aunt of Josephine (Ed) Ricotta, Maxine (the late Stan) Wilieko, Kurt (Laura) Schroeder, great-aunt of Maria (Travis) DuPriest, Anthony (Sasha) Ricotta, Kimberly (Dean) DaValle and (Catie) Schroeder, great-great-aunt of Maddie DuPriest. AnnMarie was a retired preschool teacher and an avid baker and gardener. The family extends our deepest gratitude to all of AnnMarie's caregivers and medical professionals through the years.
Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 9:00 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mt. Prospect.
Funeral Thursday, family & friends will meet at St. Zachary Church 567 W. Algonquin Road Des Plaines, visitation 9:00 until mass 10:00 am.
Entombment All Saints Mausoleum.
Information 847.394.2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019