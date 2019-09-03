Home

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Zachary Church
567 W. Algonquin Road
Des Plaines, IL
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Zachary Church
567 W. Algonquin Road
Des Plaines, IL
AnnMarie Di Prima Obituary
AnnMarie Di Prima nee Albate passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, loving mother of Stephanie M. and Albert J. (Ursula) Di Prima, daughter of the late Charles and late Stephanie (Composto) Albate, proud grandmother of AnnMarie U. and Joseph N. Di Prima, sister of the late Catherine (late Max) Schroeder and the late Angelo Abate, sister-in-law of the late Marie Di Prima and the late Santo Spedale, aunt of Josephine (Ed) Ricotta, Maxine (the late Stan) Wilieko, Kurt (Laura) Schroeder, great-aunt of Maria (Travis) DuPriest, Anthony (Sasha) Ricotta, Kimberly (Dean) DaValle and (Catie) Schroeder, great-great-aunt of Maddie DuPriest. AnnMarie was a retired preschool teacher and an avid baker and gardener. The family extends our deepest gratitude to all of AnnMarie's caregivers and medical professionals through the years.

Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 9:00 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mt. Prospect.

Funeral Thursday, family & friends will meet at St. Zachary Church 567 W. Algonquin Road Des Plaines, visitation 9:00 until mass 10:00 am.

Entombment All Saints Mausoleum.

Information 847.394.2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
