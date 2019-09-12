|
ANTHONY A. BARTKUS, cherished husband, beloved father and Teti (grandfather) died peacefully at Hinsdale Hospital on September 10, 2019. Tony was born on March 2, 1939 in Taurage, Lithuania. As a very young and mischievous child, he traveled with his parents and brother Al through war-torn Europe to seek safety in the American Zone in Germany. After several years there, his family arrived in Chicago, joining many relatives and friends.
He graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep. and received a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He was the Manager of the Engineering Dept of Material Service/General Dynamics Company. He was also very active in Chicago's Lithuanian community for many years as Captain of the Neris Basketball Team, President of the Nativity BVM Lithuanian School, President the of Lithuanian Ski Club, an active member of the Tennis Club, and a supporter of Nerija, the Lithuanian Sea Scouts.Tony was also a talented carpenter who enthusiastically enjoyed life. You could always count on him to get things done. His laughter, pranks and common sense will be desperately missed by his wife, Dalia; daughters, Lisa Harwood (Peter) and Lara Barber (Robert); granddaughters Tessa, Vija, Gately, Lilia and Amelia; brother, Al Bartkus (Selma); sisters-in-law Rasa Dilger (Timothy) and Vida Bartkus-Murray (Charles); godsons Alexas Bartkus and Peter Dilger; nieces Andrea Hayes, Alida Coury (Nick) and Karolin Buhrmester (Chris); nephews Andrew Bartkus (Lauren) and Andy Dilger (Carrie), and many other family members and friends.We will celebrate the life of this amazing man on Saturday, September 14, at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street in Hinsdale from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Please consider a donation to one of Tony's favorite organizations in lieu of flowers: Nerija, checks can be written to LSA-Nerija and be sent to:Julie Stankaitis, 6910 Waterfall Place, Downers Grove, IL 60516 or Lithuanian World Center, checks can be written to Lithuanian World Center and sent to: Lithuanian World Center, 14911 127th Street, Lemont, IL 60439, appreciated. For Information: 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019