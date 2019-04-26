Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
For more information about
Anthony Flando
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Flando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony A. Flando Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony A. Flando Sr. Obituary
Anthony A. Flando, Sr., Passed suddenly April 24, 2019, age 60; beloved husband of Janice, nee Masciola; cherished father of Lisa (Marc) Henderson and Anthony Jr. (Caitlin) Flando; dearest grandfather of Emilia Laura Henderson and Anthony Roman Flando; loving son of Ann (the late Thomas) Minoia and the late Andrew Flando Sr.; son-in-law of Eleanor and the late Robert Masciola; dear brother of Andrea (Patrick) Noone and Therese (William) Masi; brother-in-law of Laurie (Carmen) DePillo, Karen (Robert) Stevens, Robert, Lisa and Steven Masciola; dearest uncle to Jonathan, Frank, Tony, Andrew, Bobby, Cristina, Alicia, Brianna and Michael. Visitation, Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Monday, 9:15 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (North on 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park to St. Celestine Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now