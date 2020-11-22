Anthony A. "Tony" Zizzo, 68, childhood sweetheart and loving husband of 46 years to Kim Ellen Zizzo, devoted father to Anthony (Melissa) Zizzo, Joseph (Loveleen) Zizzo and Jessica Zizzo (Patrick Woodruff); proud grandfather to five grandchildren, dearest son to Phyllis and Vince Zizzo; cherished brother to Irene (Jack) Davies, Celeste (late Richard) Hayward and Steve (Krista) Zizzo; dear uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Chicago, Tony settled in Homer Glen where he raised his beautiful family. A proud union electrician of Local 134 for 40 years, he retired from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2012. The king of dad jokes and always ready for a good time, Tony was the happiest when he was surrounded by his many friends and family. Gone from us too soon, Tony definitely lived his life to the fullest and will be missed by so many. We love you so much Tony.
A small service will be held for immediate family. A larger memorial will occur on a later date when it is safe to do so. As an expression of sympathy, a donation in Tony's name can be made at Americares.org
.