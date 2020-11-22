1/1
Anthony A. Zizzo
1952 - 2020
Anthony A. "Tony" Zizzo, 68, childhood sweetheart and loving husband of 46 years to Kim Ellen Zizzo, devoted father to Anthony (Melissa) Zizzo, Joseph (Loveleen) Zizzo and Jessica Zizzo (Patrick Woodruff); proud grandfather to five grandchildren, dearest son to Phyllis and Vince Zizzo; cherished brother to Irene (Jack) Davies, Celeste (late Richard) Hayward and Steve (Krista) Zizzo; dear uncle to several nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Chicago, Tony settled in Homer Glen where he raised his beautiful family. A proud union electrician of Local 134 for 40 years, he retired from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2012. The king of dad jokes and always ready for a good time, Tony was the happiest when he was surrounded by his many friends and family. Gone from us too soon, Tony definitely lived his life to the fullest and will be missed by so many. We love you so much Tony.

A small service will be held for immediate family. A larger memorial will occur on a later date when it is safe to do so. As an expression of sympathy, a donation in Tony's name can be made at Americares.org.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
My heart aches for your loss. Tony was always smiling whenever we saw him at family events. Prayers of comfort during the days ahead. May your hearts be surrounded by His love.
Susan Soderlund and Family
Friend
November 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Karyla-Gary Klimkiewicz
Friend
November 21, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.
James Thompson
Coworker
November 21, 2020
May God wrap his loving arms around you and bring you peace at this time. You have my deepest condolences.
LaShaun Price
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Deepest condolences. He was a good guy.
Timothy Montalvo & Family
November 21, 2020
Rest in peace paisano
Joseph Curalli
Friend
November 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to your family. There are no words, but please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers as we hold you in our hearts during this difficult time.
Love, Don and Sharon Chavez
Sharon Chavez
Family
