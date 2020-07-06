1/1
Anthony Aslanides
Anthony Aslanides, age 81, of Chicago, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late William and Aphrodite, nee Benettas; loving brother of Thalia (Emmanuel) Kapetanakis and the late John W. (Fina); cherished uncle of William (Andrea) and George Aslanides, Aphrodite (Gianni) Bitzos, Stamatis (Virginia) and Vasilios (Valerie) Kapetanakis; proud great uncle of 7. Funeral Service Tuesday, July 7th, 10:30 am, at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In light of current COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 50-guests are allowed to attend therefore please call the office at St. Andrew, 773-334-4515 to reserve your spot. Social distancing and face masks are mandatory and it is recommended that if you are not feeling well, you should not attend. You are invited to watch the Funeral Service live via St. Andrew's website, http://www.standreworthodox.org. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
