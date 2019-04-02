Home

Anthony Bresnahan, age 66, of LaGrange. Beloved husband of Paula (nee Kundert). Loving father of Lisa (Edward) Koubenec, James (Carrie) Bresnahan, and Caitlin Bresnahan. Devoted grandfather of Ryan Bresnahan, Toni Bresnahan, Alexis Bresnahan, Maggie Koubenec, Morgan Bresnahan, and Madison Bresnahan. Dear brother of Catherine (Joseph) Melone, James (Carol), and the late Gerald Bresnahan. Visitation 3:00 to 9:00 PM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Meet at the funeral home 9:15 AM Thursday, April 4th for prayers and procession to 10:00 AM Mass at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Best Buddies International, Attn: Samantha DeSpirito, 100 Southeast Second Street, Suite 2200, Miami, FL 33131 or at bestbuddies.org/alabama/donate-locally. For Service Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019
