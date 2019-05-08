Age 88, passed away Monday May 6, 2019. Born and raised in Chicago, resided in West Lawn and a resident of Homer Glen since 1975. A United States Navy Veteran. Member of St. Michael Church, Orland Park. Tony was the West Lawn Little League president from 1963-1965. Above all else he was a cherished and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Theresa (Gushi) Massaro. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gloria (Malina) Massaro, three children, Anthony C. Jr. (Laura), Adrea (Ron Sr.) Shell and Michael (Lea) Massaro; eight adored grandchildren, Nicki (Stan) Zolna, Erica (Muhammad) Alansari, Ronald Shell Jr., Marc (fiancé Kelley Chancellor) Massaro, Leslie (Nathan) Duff, Mia, Michael and Marissa Massaro; eight great - grandchildren, Isabella, Abraham, Anthony, Malina, Grace, Luke, Layla and Finnegan; one brother, Peter (late Mary Ann) Massaro and his faithful companion, his cat Squeaks aka "Moose". In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anthony's name to a would be greatly appreciated. Services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 8:30am in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th(159th) St. Lockport, IL., 60441 to St. Michael Church, Orland Park for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am.Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park.Visitation Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm. Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 8 to May 9, 2019