After a courageous battle with brain cancer, Tony passed away peacefully Saturday June 27, 2020. Anthony Christy Siragusa was born in Chicago to Laura C. (née Quartana) and Christy Siragusa on December 8, 1953. He grew up in the BEST neighborhood in the city: Beautiful Mayfair! As an only child, Tony's many (and lifelong) friends became the siblings he never had. He received his sacraments from St. Edwards Parish, attended nearby Palmer Elementary School (P.B. Nation for ever), was a very proud graduate of St. Patrick's High School (Go Shamrocks!). Tony received his BS from DePaul University and began a lifetime of exemplary work in finance, futures and commodities. Tony married Mary Sharon Murphy in 1992 and they were soon blessed with their beloved daughter, Lauren. Tragically, Mary developed non Hodgkin's lymphoma and passed away in 1999 when Lauren was 5 years old. Tony stepped up and became (undoubtedly) the Best Father EVER. He singlehandedly raised Lauren until he met and married Joy Solmos in 2005. Tony was the very definition of a GOOD MAN. His dear friends, relatives and everyone he met would attest to that. He will be truly missed and mourned forever. Preceded in death by his parents, Laura and Christy Siragusa and first wife Mary Siragusa. Survived by wife Joy Siragusa, daughter Lauren M. Siragusa, stepson and wife, Matthew and Amy Solmos. Beloved "G-Pa" to granddaughter Bryn Ava Solmos and papa to the most spoiled dog on the planet: Barli Jean-Louise Siragusa. Visitation Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 9:00 am - 12:00 pm at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Highway, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Funeral mass to follow 12:30 pm at Mary Seat Of Wisdom Church 920 Granville Ave. Park Ridge, IL. Due to Covid19 restrictions, if you are planning to attend the funeral mass, please register at https://www.mswparish.org/pray/funerals before Wednesday. Interment Maryhill Catholic Cemetery 8600 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers please donate generously to Tony's favorite charity (and Barli's adoptive home): PAWS Chicago at pawschicago.org.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.