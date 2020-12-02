1/1
Anthony Clemente
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. Clemente, age 95 of Hinsdale formerly of Lombard, proud WWII Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Loretta Clemente, nee Bencal; loving father of Caroline (Glenn) Mungo and Nancy (Walter) Roach; dear grandfather of Roxanne (Glen Williams) Taormino; preceded in death by his parents Peter and Marianina Clemente, nee Marino and his siblings Alex Clemente, Hattie Mungove, Theresa Malatia, Emily Vece, Florence Palermo, Eva Francis, Bertha Bracken, Viola Apato, and Dorothy Polino, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and Entombment private. Memorial and Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. We encourage other relatives and friends to sign our Memorial Guestbook Online in lieu of personal attendance. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the charity of your choice are appreciated. For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved