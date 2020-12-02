Anthony J. Clemente, age 95 of Hinsdale formerly of Lombard, proud WWII Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Loretta Clemente, nee Bencal; loving father of Caroline (Glenn) Mungo and Nancy (Walter) Roach; dear grandfather of Roxanne (Glen Williams) Taormino; preceded in death by his parents Peter and Marianina Clemente, nee Marino and his siblings Alex Clemente, Hattie Mungove, Theresa Malatia, Emily Vece, Florence Palermo, Eva Francis, Bertha Bracken, Viola Apato, and Dorothy Polino, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and Entombment private. Memorial and Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. We encourage other relatives and friends to sign our Memorial Guestbook Online in lieu of personal attendance. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the charity of your choice
are appreciated. For info: www.knollcrest.net
or 630-932-1500.