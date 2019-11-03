|
Anthony "Tony" Cupp, age 89; Veteran U.S. Air Force, Korean War; beloved husband of Louise Cupp, nee Dalessandro; loving father of Allan (Christine) Cupicciotti and Anne Frances (Frank) Michna; cherished grandfather of Michael Cupicciotti, Nicholas Cupicciotti, Louise Ehrhardt and Dolores Ehrhardt. Tony was a retired English and History Teacher at Reavis High School in Burbank, IL. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Private family burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, Downers Grove. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019