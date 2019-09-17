Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Church
Anthony D. Baniewicz Obituary
Anthony D. Baniewicz, beloved wife of 59 years, Patricia C. Baniewicz; cherished father to Christine K. (Andrew) Goldman, Cindy (Jon) Wagner, Glenn (the late Krissy) Baniewicz, and the late Cathy A. Baniewicz; loving papa to Timothy Goldman, Brittany (Eric) Rose, Mark Baniewicz, and Troy Baniewicz; loving brother and uncle to many. Funeral Thursday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to St. Scholastica Church, Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. For Funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 17, 2019
