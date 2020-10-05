Anthony D. Flood, age 62, Native of Clonmellon, Co. Westmeath, Ireland; resident of Elmhurst; Vice President of Operations at Pactiv Foodservice; avid cyclist, sports fan, traveler and family man; beloved husband of Linda, nee Wozniak; loving father of Sinead and Kevin Flood; cherished son of the late Bernard and the late Mary, nee Pakenham Flood and son-in-law of the late Jean and Paul Wozniak; dear brother of Ambrose, Mary (Alan) Cleven, Vivienne (the late Peter Armstrong), Gabrielle (John) Hatfield, Ursula (the late Tom) McCartan and the late Bernard, Oliver (Anne), Patrick (Marjorie), Michael (the late Wendy), Vincent (Rosemarie), John, Bosco (Penny), Angela, Finola and Paschal and brother-in-law of Virginia (Robert) Chilcutt, Paul (Valerie) Wozniak, Alexis Wozniak, Gregory (Laura) Wozniak and Matthew (Gina) Wozniak; uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; devoted companion of Conan. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family at asked to meet Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst. Interment Private, Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Clonmellon, Ireland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lurie Children's ACHD Program, 225 East Chicago Ave, Box 21, Chicago, IL 60611. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, also facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. Live streaming of the funeral Mass will be available through the funeral home website. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com